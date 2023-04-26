‘This has always been my home’: Enrique Gil inks exclusive contract with ABS-CBN

'I’m really excited to be coming back and starting a new path,' says Enrique

MANILA, Philippines – After a three-year showbiz hiatus, Enrique Gil is set to make his acting comeback after signing an exclusive contract with home network ABS-CBN.

The contract signing ceremony on Tuesday, April 25, was attended by ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, chairman Mark Lopez, COO of broadcast Cory Vidandes, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, and Gil’s manager Ranvel Ruffino, among others.

In clips posted by ABS-CBN PR, the actor is seen teasing fans with what they can expect for his future projects.

“I feel amazing. I’m really excited to be coming back and starting a new path,” he said. “I’m really excited to be doing something I’ve never done before, so hopefully you guys can watch out for that.”

He then expressed his gratitude to ABS-CBN and highlighted his loyalty as a Kapamilya.

“To all the bosses here, you know this has always been my home and I am really, really glad to be back home,” he said. “I’m missing all these faces; it’s been a long time. Thank you guys so much. I love you all.”

Vidanes also shared how happy ABS-CBN is to collaborate with Gil again in new projects.

“You know that this will always be your home,” she said. “We are looking forward to and we are very excited to collaborate with you for all the coming projects – TV series and film. You know that we are going to give them something different. We will tell meaningful stories that will engage as many audiences globally.”

ABS-CBN has yet to announce what projects Gil will be working on.

Gil was last seen in the ABS-CBN series Make It With You, in which he starred with girlfriend Liza Soberano. However, the teleserye was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

He also starred in other ABS-CBN and Star Cinema projects including Forevermore, Dolce Amore, Bagani, My Ex and Whys, and Alone Together. – Rappler.com