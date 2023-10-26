Erik Jensen of ‘The Walking Dead’ diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – AMC Network series The Walking Dead’s Erik Jensen has been diagnosed the past week with stage-four colorectal cancer, his family revealed in a GoFundMe page organized by his wife Jessica Blank.

This comes just a year and a half after the actor recovered from a brain aneurysm.

“He is one of the most hardworking, loving, truthful, and devoted people we know. He needs to help his daughter grow up. He needs to stick around for the beautiful community he and Jess have built. And he has a lot more art to make in the world,” the GoFundMe page reads.

His family said that the cancer has metastasized to his liver but they believe his doctors can shrink the tumors to do two major surgeries. Through it all, Jensen has been working full-time as a writer and director and even worked on a film while he was undergoing chemotherapy.

The family then asked for support, as Jensen and his wife are both full-time freelance artists who “live without the cushion that long-term commercial work can provide.” On top of this, many actors like Jensen have been affected in recent years by the absence of streaming residuals – payments made to those involved in the production of a film or series as compensation.

The medical expenses from Jensen’s recent aneurysm, along with the Hollywood strikes, have also affected his family’s financial position. They are also at risk of losing their insurance as Jensen may still be in recovery from cancer during the earnings period of the Screen Actors’ Guild insurance.

“Stage IV [cancer] is not a death sentence, Erik is determined to make it through this, and he’s working incredibly hard to stay positive and fight for the shot that his doctors know he has,” the family said.

As of writing, the family has received 797 donations, amounting to $118,201 out of a $300,000 goal.

Fans and fellow actors and The Walking Dead stars like Nick Offerman, Emily Kinney, Megan Mullaly, Donna Lynne Champlin, and WandaVision director Matt Shakman have donated, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Erik Jensen portrayed Steven Edwards in The Walking Dead. He has also appeared in the films The Collaboration and Undermind in the series NCIS: Los Angeles, among many others. – Rappler.com