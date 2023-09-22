‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud died of ‘accidental overdose’ – coroner

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Euphoria star Angus Cloud died due to an “accidental overdose,” spokesperson for the Alameda County Coroner confirmed to several US news outlets on Thursday, September 21.

Cloud, 25, was found to have had a combination of drugs in his system, such as fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine. This “acute intoxication” resulted in what was ruled as an “accidental overdose,” leading to his untimely death.

News first broke about the actor’s death on July 31. His family confirmed to PEOPLE that he died in their Oakland home.

They also cited his father’s death due to mesothelioma as one of the struggles Cloud went through at the time “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” they said.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the family also wrote.

On August 5, the actor’s mother Lisa Cloud cleared speculation regarding her son’s death in a Facebook post. Recalling different errands he ran with his family, she also shared that the day prior to his passing was a “joyful” one.

“He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with [the] intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially,” she wrote.

“He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning,” she added.

“I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that.” she also said. “I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep, and didn’t wake up.”

Angus Cloud, also known by his real name Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, rose to fame as part of the main cast of the Emmy-nominated drama series Euphoria. He played the kindhearted drug dealer Fezco O’Neill, acting as somewhat of a moral compass for the HBO show’s troubled characters.

His acting extended from television to music videos, as seen in Noah Cyrus’s “All Three” in 2020 as well as 2022’s Juice Wrld’s “Cigarettes” and Becky G and Karol G’s “Mamiii.” Prior to his death, Cloud wrapped up filming for upcoming projects Your Lucky Day and an untitled monster horror film under Universal Pictures. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.