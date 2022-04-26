EXO’s D.O. tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – D.O., a member of K-pop group EXO, was diagnosed with COVID-19, his agency SM Entertainment announced on Monday, April 25.

In their statement, as translated by entertainment portal Soompi, the label assured fans that D.O. has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently not experiencing any symptoms.

“He has halted all activities and is self-quarantining and getting treatment at home in accordance [with] guidelines from health authorities,” they added. SM Entertainment also emphasized that they will prioritize their artist’s health and safety.

D.O., Doh Kyungsoo in real life, debuted as a member of EXO in 2012. In May 2021, the group released the special album Don’t Fight The Feeling. In July, he made his debut as a solo artist with the release of Empathy.

The 29-year-old idol is also an awarded actor, appearing in series It’s Okay, That’s Love, and 100 Days My Prince and films My Annoying Brother, Along With The Gods, and Swing Kids. – Rappler.com