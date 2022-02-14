‘I miss your silver light’: EXO’s Suho is back from the military

DISCHARGED. Suho is the third EXO member to finish the mandatory military service.

MANILA, Philippines – EXO’s leader Suho, also known as Kim Jun-myeon, has been discharged from mandatory military service on Monday, February 14.

In a handwritten letter posted on his Instagram account, the idol expressed how much he missed his fans during his almost two years of service. Suho enlisted in the military in May 2020.

“As of today, February 14, 2022, I have finally been discharged! First, I want to say before anything else that I missed EXO-L the most,” Suho wrote, as translated by Soompi. EXO-L is the group’s fanbase.

He added, “For one year and nine months, I missed all of you and all the EXO members so much that I even once dreamed that we held a concert…. I guess I really wanted to jump forward in time and meet you on stage as quickly as possible.”

Suho also teased his supporters that he’s “preparing a gift” for EXO-Ls. “I hope that it will be a gift that makes you feel it was worth it to wait for me,” he said.

The 30-year-old idol ended the message with EXO’s catchphrase, “WE! ARE! ONE! EXO! Let’s love” and “I miss your silver light,” referring to the fandom’s official color.

Suho is the third member of EXO to complete their military service following Xiumin and D.O. Currently, members Chen, Baekhyun, and Chanyeol are still serving in the military.

EXO debuted in 2012 and has since become among the most popular and influential K-pop acts. As a soloist, Suho also has his debut EP, Self-Portrait.

All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve in the military for 18 months before they turn 30, with few exceptions. – Rappler.com