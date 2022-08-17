Ezra Miller seeks mental health treatment amidst piling legal charges

EZRA MILLER. The actor, seen here in 2017, is arrested in Hawaii again.

The actor apologizes for their erratic behavior and vows to stay committed in their healing journey

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood star Ezra Miller shared they were undergoing treatment for their “complex mental issues” following a string of arrests and controversies within the past few months.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life,” Miller noted in a press statement released to Variety on Tuesday, August 16.

The 29-year-old actor had been arrested by Vermont State Police for felony burglary on August 9. According to authorities, Miller attempted to break into a house and steal “several bottles of alcohol” while the owners were away.

Miller also faced multiple charges during his time in Hawaii. In March, they were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct when they caused a scene at a bar in Hilo. In April, they were arrested again for second-degree assault after throwing a chair that hit a 26-year-old woman, who ended up with a half-inch cut.

Moreover, a number of legal complaints had been brought up to the authorities, accusing the actor of grooming minors. One of their alleged victims, Tokata Iron Eyes, had come forward denying such claims. However, Miller remained in hot water after a mother and her 12-year-old child filed a temporary harassment protection against them, on grounds that Miller threatened the two with a gun.

Still, Miller had no problem landing big projects. They starred in the film Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore (2022), and is also playing the lead role in The Flash, set to premiere in 2023. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.