Act how you want to be treated: The do’s and don’ts of meeting celebs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Just because you’re excited to see your favorite stars doesn’t give you a free pass to be rude and unruly

Rabid fans are not new in entertainment. But recently, with supporters getting more opportunities to see stars live, there’s been a noticeable shift in how rowdy fans can be in these events.

The entertainment scene is almost back in full swing after the slump brought on by pandemic restrictions, and it has seemingly brought on a new breed of audience – and it seems like they don’t know how to act properly around their favorite stars.

We see headlines about artists getting things thrown at them during their concerts, or being tapped for a photo while they’re supposed to be resting in their dressing room. And it makes you wonder – why do these so-called fans do that?

Since many fans seemed to have forgotten proper etiquette, we rounded up a list of rules that they can adhere to when around celebrities.

Respect celebrities’ personal space

Sure, it’s not every time that you get the chance to be within the vicinity of your favorite celebrities, but it doesn’t mean that you can impose your wishes on them when this opportunity arises.

Filipino theater actress Lea Salonga recently stressed the importance of boundaries when a supposed fan went to her dressing room and insisted on a photo. Salonga kept on saying that she would not entertain people who weren’t part of the guest list, for security purposes. Online users also quickly came to Salonga’s defense.

Several years ago, content creator Bretman Rock asked fans to respect his privacy when he was grieving the loss of his father. He added that there were even some people who went to his dad’s funeral uninvited just to get to see him in person.

“I just don’t understand why people think it’s okay to ask me for pictures when my eyes are literally swollen from crying. How [are] you gonna say, ‘Condolences, can we take a picture?’ he lamented.

I just don’t understand why people think it’s okay to ask me for pictures when my eyes are literally swollen from crying … how you you gonna say “condolences , can we take a picture ?” — Bretman Rock Pascual (@bretmanrock) November 21, 2019

Most K-pop fans are also familiar with how idols get mobbed at the airport by over-enthusiastic supporters. Concerned fans have long called for tighter security, as some instances like this have previously resulted in injury.

Jungkook of K-pop group BTS had also recently begged fans to stop sending food to his house.

“If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number you sent and take action. So stop it.”

What fans might think is proof of their passion for their favorite celebs can already be considered harassment.

Don’t meddle with their personal lives

Okay – you know their blood type, MBTI, pet’s names, and favorite subject in elementary school, and have bought their albums and watched all their movies. But that still doesn’t give you the right to dictate how they live their life outside of their work.

For instance, Heartstopper star Kit Connor said he was “forced” to come out as bisexual after some online users accused him of queerbaiting, or pretending to be queer. Other fans were quick to stress that audiences should never feel entitled to personal information about celebrities.

Filipina actress-host Maine Mendoza had also asked on several accounts for “freedom” from fans of her loveteam with Alden Richards, and emphasized that she and Alden are nothing more than good friends. When Mendoza married Arjo Atayde recently, several AlDub fans actually swarmed social media with theories about how the marriage was fake.

In the K-pop scene, some so-called fans also revoke their support once they find out that their idols are in a relationship.

News flash: just because you think you “know” them doesn’t give you a free pass to tell these celebrities what you think is good for them.

Ask for their permission

Celebrities are not public property. They’re private individuals who deserve respect from the people with whom they interact.

You can’t just shove your phones to their faces to ask for a selfie. Try asking them properly and you might get a warmer response instead of an eye roll.

Nadine Lustre also previously spoke about how celebrities are not obliged to greet people in public, after a stranger called her snob. The actress added that the latter didn’t even say hello to her in the first place.

“If you want me to say hi to you, say hi to me or acknowledge me or greet me. I’m not gonna go out of my way to say hi to you. It’s not our responsibility to acknowledge everyone and to please everyone,” she said.

The same goes with sneakily recording celebrities without their consent. If you’re doing this just to catch them doing something that you think won’t be acceptable by the public, and expose them for clout, then you’re no different from paparazzi.

Don’t be entitled: No means no

When you ask for permission, also understand that there’s a possibility that you won’t be granted your request. And that should be okay! Maybe the celebrity you encountered is in a rush, not feeling well, with family and friends, or maybe they just don’t feel like it. They have every right to refuse – and as fans, you should learn how to respect their decision.

Actress Bela Padilla cried foul when some online users claimed that she wasn’t friendly with fans when they requested a photo. Padilla has since explained her side, saying that fans should learn how to “read the room” when it’s the right time to ask for a photo.

“When I’m upset because the boundaries of my friends are compromised, I obviously won’t smile,” she wrote.

The irony is, I’m typing these tweets in greenbelt while people are taking photos with me as I wait for my car 😂 mas mahaba pa tinrabaho ko kay Harry sa arena, guys 😂 when I’m upset because the boundaries of my friends are compromised, i obv won’t smile. — Bela “mapanakit” Padilla (@padillabela) March 16, 2023

Following the dressing room incident, Salonga also stressed fandom’s limitations.

“The money you pay for a theater or concert ticket does not mean all-access,” she said in a tweet. “You pay for that performer’s art, and that’s where it stops.”

Don’t hurt them

Unfortunately, some fans also need to be reminded not to “attack” their favorite celebrities.

In Hollywood specifically, many artists have fallen victim to unruly fans, especially during concerts. Bebe Rexha had to receive stitches after she was hit in the face with a mobile phone, while Cardi B threw a microphone in retaliation to an audience member who threw water at her.

“This trend of throwing things at performers while they are onstage must come to an end,” Charlie Puth wrote. “It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music, I beg of you.”

This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you… — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 29, 2023

Adele also echoed the sentiment: “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them? I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you.”

If you want to be noticed by your idols, hurting them isn’t the key.

Abide by venue, security, and artist rules

To ensure the safety of both artists and the crowd, personnel in charge of shows have set up rules that the audience must follow. Know that the security personnel have every right to remove anyone from the show once proven that they’re not behaving properly.

Stop trying to make that ‘main character’ moment happen

Finally seeing your favorite artists can be exhilarating. It’s so easy to get caught up in your own excitement that you’ve forgotten to be accommodating of the people around you.

Be considerate of fellow fans. Just because you spent money on your ticket doesn’t give you the right to be rude, unruly, and insist on acting a certain way. Remember that others around you have also paid for their tickets, too – and surely, they didn’t pay for their experience to be derailed by you.

Take your cues from the crowd. Sing along when everyone around you is doing so, but when the artist is saying something and asking the audience to listen, accommodate.

Also, don’t bring large signs that can block other people’s view. Sure, you want to be noticed and you have a message to tell the artists, but note that these signs (especially the large ones) can keep those behind you from seeing the show properly.

Other fans also tend to push away other audience members for a chance to get closer to artists, or to get a better view for their photos and videos. Unfortunately, this can sometimes get out of hand and cause actual physical harm.

Fans should understand that meeting stars is not a competition. It’s not worth risking the safety of both the artist and crowd just for the sake of a photo or a short interaction. – Rappler.com