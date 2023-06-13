5SOS’ Michael Clifford, wife Crystal Leigh expecting 1st child

'You're already everything, baby Clifford,' says Michael

MANILA, Philippines – 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) lead guitarist Michael Clifford is going to be a dad!

The musician shared the news on Tuesday, June 13, sharing photos of him posing with his wife Crystal Leigh and her baby bump. One photo shows the couple holding a sonogram, while another sees Clifford drinking from a mug with the phrase “Best dad ever.”

“You’re already everything, baby Clifford” he captioned the post, alongside their presumed due date of November 11, 2023.

The couple also talked about the pregnancy in an interview with PEOPLE. “I’m filled with excitement and also with nerves,” Clifford said.

“I’m over the moon!” Leigh added. “Completely overflowing with joy, I have never been this happy in my entire life.”

Clifford and Leigh started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. They got married in January 2021.

5SOS is best known for their hits “She Looks So Perfect,” “Youngblood,” and “Teeth.” – Rappler.com