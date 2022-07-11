‘Why are you so scared of breasts?’: Florence Pugh fires back at body shaming remarks

'It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers'

MANILA, Philippines – After being criticized for donning a sheer Valentino dress, English actress Florence Pugh took to Instagram on Sunday, July 10, to pen a lengthy post about respecting “women, bodies, and humans, in general.”

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” the Don’t Worry Darling actress wrote, adding that she was even excited to wear it.

Pugh hopped on the Barbie-core trend and wore the halter neck bright pink tulle dress at the Italian fashion label’s haute couture show in Rome, Italy on Friday, July 8. The actress also posted photos of her showing off the daring gown.

“Technically they’re covered?” she wrote in the caption, referring to her nipples.

While a lot of her followers praised the actress for her confidence and beauty, she has also received negative comments on her body, particularly her breast size. She then pointed out how some men – who even have job titles and work emails in their Instagram profiles – “proudly and publicly” destroy women’s bodies.

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be,” she said.

According to Pugh, many wanted to aggressively inform her of their disappointment with her “tiny tits” and how she should be embarrassed by being “so flat-chested.”

“I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14…. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it,” the actress said.

“Why are you so scared of breasts?” she asked.

She also took the opportunity to talk about how she is very grateful for growing up in a household with “very strong, powerful, curvy women.”

“We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck it and fuck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive,” Pugh added.

At the end of her post, she encouraged people to grow up and respect women, bodies, and humans in general. “Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples,” she wrote, ending with a hashtag that reads “fucking free the fucking nipple.” – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.