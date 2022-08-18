Florence Pugh, Zach Braff split up

MANILA, Philippines – Midsommar star Florence Pugh has confirmed to fans that she and Scrubs actor Zach Braff have broken up after three years of dating.

In a September interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Black Widow co-star said that she and Braff had privately gone their separate ways earlier this year. Pugh said that they had been “trying to do [the] separation without the world knowing,” because it’s been “a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.”

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it,” she added.

Pugh, 26, was often under scrutiny for dating the 47-year-old actor-director, due to the large, 21-year age gap. However, the Don’t Worry, Darling star was always quick to rebutt online criticism.

“I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place,” she wrote in an April 2020 Instagram post.

“I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected. But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person,” Pugh added in a July 2021 Sunday Times interview.

Romance speculations first started after Pugh and Braff worked together on the former’s short film, In The Time It Takes to Get There, in April 2019. The ex-couple also collaborated on A Good Person, a film directed by Braff and led by Pugh. It is set for a 2023 release.

Aside from starring in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming thriller Don’t Worry, Darling with Harry Styles, Pugh is also set to star in Dune 2: Part Two as Princess Irulan, which is set to hit theaters on October 20, 2023. – Rappler.com