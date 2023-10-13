Former Apink member Hong Yoo-kyung announces marriage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BRIDE-TO-BE. Former Apink member Hong Yookyung is set to get married on Saturday, October 14.

MANILA, Philippines – Hong Yoo-kyung, a former member of the K-pop girl group Apink, announced in a handwritten letter posted on Instagram on Thursday, October 12, that she is set to get married.

“Though it has been a relatively short period, I’ve met someone who has constantly given me unwavering assurance and made me want to spend the rest of my life with him. As a result, I’ll be tying the knot this coming Saturday,” Yookyung said, according to a translation from Soompi.

Yookyung admitted that she felt nervous about sharing the news with her fans as it may come as a shock to them but she was still excited to share the milestone with her supporters.

“I would appreciate it if you could continue to bless my new beginning and watch over me with love. We’ll live a beautiful life while being considerate of one another for the rest of our lives. Thank you,” she added.

Yoo-kyung did not disclose the identity of her fiancé.

Apink member Eunji expressed her support for her former bandmate, telling Yoo-kyung that they should meet up more often after her wedding.

The bride-to-be also shared her pre-wedding photos, with Eun-ji and former professional speed skater Park Seung-hi leaving messages of support.

Yoo-kyung debuted with the seven-piece girl group Apink in 2011 under IST Entertainment. She left the group just two years later in 2013. In 2022, Naeun also announced her departure from the group, leaving Apink with just five members: Eunji, Chorong, Bomi, Namjoo, and Hayoung. – Rappler.com