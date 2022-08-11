Ex-Oh My Girl member Jiho signs with P&Studio to start acting career

The news comes three months after Jiho left WM Entertainment and Oh My Girl

MANILA, Philippines – Following her departure from K-pop girl group Oh My Girl in May, Jiho is now set to pursue an acting career.

According to a Soompi report on Wednesday, August 10, P&Studio announced that Jiho has signed an exclusive contract with them.

“She starts a new leap as an actress with the new name Gong Ji-ho. We will give full support to Gong Ji-ho so that she can develop her talent as an actress,” the agency continued.

P&Studio also released a new profile photo for the celebrity alongside the news of her contract signing. Details about the budding actress’ endeavors have yet to be announced.

Jiho debuted as one of the eight members of Oh My Girl in 2015. In May, it was announced that she no longer renewed her contract with agency WM Entertainment and that the group will continue with six members instead.

At the time, Jiho released a personal letter to MIRACLE, Oh My Girl’s fans, thanking them for their love and support. She also promised her supporters that she will “work hard and repay [them] with a good image.” – Rappler.com