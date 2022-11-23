Former ‘PBB’ housemate Pamu Pamorada is pregnant



MANILA, Philippines – Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Pamu Pamorada announced that she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Mitchell Hapin.

In an Instagram post on Monday, November 21, the actress shared a video of her growing baby bump and her baby’s sonogram.

“2 Good 2 Be True, proposal, and then motherhood. 2022 is nothing but the best year,” she wrote. “Hello bean, see you soon.”

Fellow celebrities such as Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador, Gelli de Belen, and MJ Lastimosa congratulated the couple.

Pamu and Michell got engaged in September.

Pamu joined showbiz after winning as the 2nd Big Placer in Pinoy Big Brother Unlimited 2011. She acted in ABS-CBN series Pangako Sa’You, A Love To Last, The Blood Sisters, and 2 Good 2 Be True, and films She’s Dating the Gangster and Unexpectedly Yours. – Rappler.com