Former ‘PBB’ star Joe Vargas engaged to girlfriend Bianca Yanga

'A perfect way to ring in the New Year,' Vargas' longtime partner writes on Instagram, showing off her engagement ring

MANILA, Philippines – Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Joe Vargas is engaged to his longtime, non-showbiz girlfriend Bianca Yanga.

On Instagram, Yanga shared photos of her engagement ring, as well as a selfie with Vargas, whom she called her “life partner.”

“A perfect way to (ring emoji) in the New Year. I love you, my @meetjoeblack28,” she wrote.

Vargas also posted a short before-and-after TikTok video after proposing to Yanga.

Vargas was a housemate on Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash in 2010. He has appeared in several local films and series, like 2019’s Apple of My Eye, 2014’s She’s Dating The Gangster and The Legal Wife, and 2011’s Mutya.

Vargas and Yanga put up their own food business called Joe’s Day and Night Longga in 2017. – Rappler.com