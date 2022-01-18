Former T-ara member Soyeon is marrying football player Cho Yu-min

ENGAGED. Football player Cho Yu-min and K-pop singer Soyeon are set to be married in November.

MANILA, Philippines – Soyeon, former member of the K-pop girl group T-ara, is set to marry football player Cho Yu-min.

According to Soompi, Soyeon’s agency Think Entertainment made the announcement on Tuesday, January 18, saying she and Yu-min are tying the knot in November after being together for three years.

Soyeon also shared the news in a January 18 Instagram post, written in Korean and translated into English on Soompi.

“In July 2009, I met my fans for the first time, and for 12 years, I’ve always felt thankful to everyone and sorry at the same time. And today is the day when I get to tell everyone that I’m getting married,” she said.

She shared a glimpse of what her relationship with Yu-min was like, saying “I decided to spend the rest of my life with someone I’m grateful to, who always supports and believes in artist Soyeon and person Park Soyeon, cheers me on so that I can take on challenges without giving up whenever I’m tired, and makes a sincere effort towards my beloved parents.”

She ended her post by reassuring her fans that she will continue to make music.

“As a more mature and stable person in the future, I will try to repay my fans with better music and various activities. I will be a Soyeon who is always with the fans. Please give us lots of blessings and support. Thank you,” she said.

Soyeon, 34, debuted as a member of T-ara in 2009, and performed with the group until her contract with them ended in 2017. She made her solo debut in February 2021 with the song “They’re All The Same.”

Yu-min, 25, is a midfielder for South Korean club Suwon FC. He also played for the South Korea national under-23 football team at the 2018 Asian Games, where they won a gold medal. – Rappler.com