LOOK: Francine Diaz stuns in dreamy pre-debut photos

We can't get enough of how angelic Francine looks in this shoot!

MANILA, Philippines – Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz looked ethereal in her dreamland-inspired pre-debut photoshoot, as she prepares to turn 18 on January 27.

The photos released on Friday, January 21, sees the young actress wearing a peach off-shoulder tulle dress while posing under a tree decorated with flowers. “Find me in my dreamland, I’ll wait,” she wrote.

The portraits were taken by Nice Print Photography, which uploaded several close-up shots of Francine. “Muted colors and soft frames, she makes everything seem ethereal. Look for her when the day breaks; it’s a dreamland wherever she is,” they captioned the post.

Fashion stylist Drew Lacia dressed Francine in a Steph Tan creation, with Jay Wee and RB Chanco in charge of Francine’s hair and makeup.

Francine rose to fame for her role in the hit ABS-CBN series Kadenang Ginto, where she played Cassie Mondragon. She also starred in series Huwag Kang Mangamba, Bawal Lumabas: The Series, Click, Like, Share, and film Tenement 66. – Rappler.com