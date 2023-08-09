LOOK: Gary Valenciano announces daughter Kiana’s engagement

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I'm thankful for the young man the Lord allowed to find you,' Gary tells Kiana

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Kiana Valenciano is engaged, and her dad Gary couldn’t be happier.

Sharing a photo of him with his only daughter, the pop icon shared the news on Tuesday, August 8.

“My beautiful forever-princess’ ring says it all,” he wrote. “I love you [Kiana], [I] am so happy for you.”

The veteran performer said he couldn’t help but get sentimental over Kiana’s engagement, though he stressed that he would save what he wants to say “before the big day arrives and the wedding bells toll.”

“My heart tugs but not with sadness, my dearest, but with the joy of the Lord for how He has orchestrated your life and how He will continue to do so,” Gary wrote.

He also welcomed Kiana’s fiancé, who was only identified as Sandro. “I’m thankful for the young man the Lord allowed to find you,” he said.

“Love you too, [Sandro]. What a joy it is to have you in the [Valenciano] family.”

As of writing, Kiana hasn’t posted about her engagement on her own Instagram account yet.

Fellow celebrities such as Coleen Garcia, Julie Anne San Jose, and KC Concepcion expressed their well-wishes for Kiana in the comments section of Gary’s post.

Kiana moved to the United States in June 2021. – Rappler.com