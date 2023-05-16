Georcelle Sy says G-Force’s absence in Sarah Geronimo’s concert due to ‘artistic differences’

'Not being part of her 20th anniversary is my gift of freedom so she can fully express her creative dreams,' says Teacher Georcelle

MANILA, Philippines – Georcelle Dapat-Sy, creative director of dance squad G-Force, has addressed her rumored rift with pop superstar Sarah Geronimo.

Speculations of tension between the two started circulating online after netizens noticed G-Force’s absence during Geronimo’s 20th showbiz anniversary concert on Friday, May 12. The dance squad has consistently collaborated with the singer-actress in her previous performances.

Netizens also observed that Geronimo debuted new choreography for her hit song “Tala.” Stage director Marc Devon said that the new dance steps were in collaboration by ATEAM, El-john Zian, and Jim Amen.

In a vlog released on Sunday, May 14, Ogie Diaz shared that he had asked Dapat-Sy’s side on the matter.

“We’ve been training her and G-Force [has] been dancing with her for 16 years. She’s looking for growth as an artist and as a person,” the creative director said. “She wants to try other things. There were artistic differences and I wanna support her as she embarks on this new chapter even if it means stepping out for a while.”

Dapat-Sy also revealed that their team pulled out from Geronimo’s anniversary concert in March as it was her way of encouraging the artist to “experience that creative freedom” and be the “ultimate-decision-maker” of her show.

“Not being part of her 20th (anniversary) is my gift of freedom so she can fully express her creative dreams,” she said.

She continued that while she accepted Geronimo’s decision “out of love and respect for her as an artist and a friend,” she admitted that it was a “painful” process for her team, and even likened the changes to a break-up.

“Parang love team kami for 16 years, but this year gusto niya to try other things (We were like a love team for 16 years, but this year, she wanted to try other things),” Dapat-Sy said. “Most of [the G-Force members] cried, especially the choreographers who have been training hard to bring out the best in her.”

The dancer also refuted the rumors of her demanding P150,000 from Geronimo should the singer use G-Force’s choreography in the anniversary show.

“Wala ako sa position (I’m in no position) to demand for anything, especially when no work is delivered,” she explained. “Pero I can quote for the price of the use of my copyrighted works. I sent a personal letter, not a demand letter. I did not demand.”

Despite this, Dapat-Sy emphasized that she is still on good terms with Geronimo: “Our relationship should be okay and not be affected by the public opinion.”

As of writing, Geronimo has yet to address the issue.

Matteo Guidicelli, Geronimo’s husband, however talked about the conflict in the Monday, May 15 episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

“Sarah and Teacher [Georcelle] have been together for 16 years. Sarah wanted to work with G-Force, different dancers, different choreographers, and just have this synergy of greatness together,” Matteo said. “I guess things just didn’t pan out.” – Rappler.com