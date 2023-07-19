Gigi Hadid arrested in Cayman Islands for marijuana possession

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Customs officers at the airport found a 'small amount' of marijuana as well as marijuana paraphernalia

MANILA, Philippines – Supermodel Gigi Hadid and a friend were arrested for possession of marijuana after her luggage was found to have the drug, E! News reported.

On Monday, July 10, Gigi and her friend flew to the Cayman Islands through a private plane. Customs officers at the Owen Roberts International Airport processed their arrival, searching their luggage and finding a “small amount” of marijuana as well as marijuana paraphernalia, as reported by local outlet Cayman Marl Road.

After being arrested “on suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” they were released on bail.

On Wednesday, July 12, the two appeared in court, where they pleaded guilty and were each fined $1,000.

A representative of Gigi told E! News said that the model “was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in [New York City] with a medical license.” They added, “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

The recreational use of marijuana or ganja is illegal in the Cayman Islands, although the medical use of CBD (cannabidiol) oil is not prohibited, according to Cayman Marl Road.

Gigi still took to social media to share photos of her vacation in the Cayman Islands. After news of her arrest first broke out on Tuesday, July 18, she posted to Instagram, writing, “All’s well that ends well.” – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Pie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.