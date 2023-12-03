Gillian Vicencio denies involvement in Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla split

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gillian also asks the public to respect the former couple

MANILA, Philippines – Gillian Vicencio vehemently denied claims that she was involved in the breakup of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Vicencio, who worked with the former couple in their last television series 2 Good 2 Be True, was rumored to have had an affair with Padilla. Speculations about this alleged affair surfaced on social media after Bernardo confirmed that she and Padilla had broken up after 11 years.

“Wag niyo po ako idamay dito, hindi po totoo. Bigyan naman po natin sila ng respeto,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) late Friday, December 1.

(Don’t drag me into this; it’s not true. Let’s give them some respect.)

Wag niyo po ako idamay dito, hindi po totoo. Bigyan naman po natin sila ng respeto — Gillian Vicencio (@gasvicencio) December 1, 2023

Media personality DJ Jhai Ho also came to Vicencio’s defense.

“That’s my girl! Magsasalita dahil alam ang totoo. Hindi mananahimik para ipagtanggol ang sarili. Hindi po totoo. ‘Wag niyo idamay ‘tong si Gillian,” he wrote.

(She’ll speak up because she knows the truth. She won’t keep quiet to protect herself. It’s not true. Don’t drag Gillian into this.)

Thats my GIRL!!!! Magsasalita dahil ALAM ang TOTOO! Hindi mananahimik para ipagtanggol ang sarili. HINDI PO TOTOO. Wag niyo idamay tong si Gillian. https://t.co/vqzi9hIK5J — DJ Jhaiho (@mor1019jhaiho) December 1, 2023

In a separate tweet, Jhai Ho also hinted that he knows who’s spreading the issue involving Vicencio.

Sa totoo lang hindi na ako magtataka kung bakit lumabas tong ka FAKE NEWSan na dinadawit si GILLIAN. Ayyy dzaiiiiiii TIGILAN niyo. Alam ko kung SINO kang nagpapakalat ng CHIKA na to! WAG KA NA MANDAMAY pa! pic.twitter.com/Y1Wyc1yxfr — DJ Jhaiho (@mor1019jhaiho) November 30, 2023

Prior to this, Vicencio, who also worked with Bernardo in the film A Very Good Girl, had already denied the rumors that she had an affair with Padilla through the online show Marites University.

Aside from Vicencio, Padilla is also linked to actress Andrea Brillantes. As of writing, Padilla and Brillantes have yet to issue statements about the matter. – Rappler.com