Gina Pareño comes out as member of LGBTQ+ community

The 75-year-old star opens up about her bittersweet past with another actress from the '50s

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran actress Gina Pareño admitted that she is a part of the LGBTQ+ community, in an interview with Ogie Diaz on Monday, July 18.

When asked if she was ready to come out, the actress responded with, “Oo, bakit? May problema (Yes, why? Is there a problem)?”

“At saka nagmamahal ako ng tapat (And I love faithfully),” she added.

The 75-year-old actress reminisced on her past with the late Nenita “Doktora Bong” Vidal, who was a popular actress in the 1950s known for her roles in Puppy Love (1956), Dalagita’t Binatilyo (1955), and Pagtutuus (1950).

“Mahal na mahal ako nun (She loved me so much),” Pareño recounted while choking back tears.

She shared how the two met in the showbiz industry, “Napapanood pala niya ako, gusto na niya yung arte ko. Naging close ako sa kanya.”

(She watched my projects, she really liked my acting. I grew close to her.)

Pareño also told the story of her struggle with drug addiction, which she pinned as the lowest point of her life, and how the late actress played a huge part in her recovery.

“Tinuruan niya ko kung paano kumilos, lahat (She taught me how to function, everything).”

When Vidal died, she entrusted her home to Pareño. Meanwhile, the latter started bringing her urn everywhere as a “lucky charm” to cope with the loss.

“Hindi naman sa ayaw kong i-let go. Kaya lang ang dami kong utang na loob dun (It’s not like I don’t want to let go. It’s just that I owe her a lot),” said Pareño.

“Sinabi mo nga sa akin noon, ‘Nako, Ogie mawala nang lahat ito sa’kin mabalik lang sakin si Doktora Bong,'” Diaz replied, recalling a past conversation with the actress.

(You’ve told me before, ‘Ogie, I’d rather lose everything else if it meant getting Doktora Bong back.)

Diaz then asked Pareño if she was ever willing to try and find love again.

“Ay, wala na. Pack up na ako diyan (Oh, no more. I am done with that),” the actress jokingly answered.

In the interview, Pareño also talked about her life and her rise in the limelight. According to her, she was just a maruya (banana fritter) vendor in her childhood. Eventually, she joined Dance-o-rama, where she got her big break.

“Tapos tinanggap ako ng tao, salamat. Maraming salamat! Natupad ko yung pag-aartista ko,” she remarked.

(And then people accepted me, thank god. Thank you very much! I was able to become an actress.)

Pareño rose to fame in the 1960s with films like Mama (1968) and Si Darna at ang Planetman (1969). In 2021, the actress responded to a casting call made by Disney for a Filipino grandmother. Her latest projects include Wander Bra (2018), Hintayan ng Langit (2018), and the GMA series Lolong (2022). – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.