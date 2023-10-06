Girl’s Day’s Sojin and actor Lee Dong-ha to wed in November

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sojin also announces her November wedding to her fans on Instagram through a short letter accompanied by photos from their pre-wedding shoot

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group Girl’s Day member Sojin and actor Lee Dong-ha are getting married, their agencies announced in a joint statement on Friday, October 6.

Sojin’s agency Noon Company and Lee’s agency 51k said that the celebrity couple’s wedding will be held in November in the presence of the couple’s families, relatives, and close friends.

“We ask for your warm support and blessings for the future of the couple. Actress Sojin will continue to greet fans through great projects,” the agencies wrote.

Sojin also announced her plan to her fans on Instagram through a short letter accompanied by photos from their pre-wedding shoot.

“This coming November, I will promise to spend the rest of my life with the person I love most on Earth, Lee Dong-ha. Yes. I have become a bride about to get married,” the 37-year-old wrote, according to a translated report from Soompi.

“He is the person who filled the empty space in my heart with love, and he is the person who gave me a place to rest while I was busy living life. Also, he is someone I respect and love who made me realize that I am a precious person in the world,” Sojin continued.

The actress and Girl’s Day lead vocalist assured fans that she will continue to share snippets of her daily life with them on Instagram.

“And above all, as an actor, I will do my best to repay the love and support with great projects and better acting,” she added.

Sojin ended by thanking her fans for supporting her since her debut.

Numerous celebrities rushed in to congratulate the actress on her marriage, including fellow Girl’s Day member-turned-actress Hyeri, actor Yoon Bak, actress and labelmate Lim Se-mi, and actor Bae In-hyuk.

Sojin debuted with Girl’s Day in 2010 and has since taken on roles in the Korean dramas The Family is Coming, Delightfully Deceitful, and Sh**ting Stars. Her fiancé Lee Dong-ha, 40, starred in the series Doctor Lawyer, Agency, and She Would Never Know.

The couple first met on the set of the 2021 horror film Grotesque Mansion. – Rappler.com