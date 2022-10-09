LOOK: Go Won-hee is now married

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Go Won-hee has tied the knot with her non-showbiz partner.

The Revolutionary Sisters star shared photos from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram post on Saturday, October 8.

“As the time we spend together grows, I realize that we are each other’s love, and I felt grateful for all the moments we spent preparing for our union under our Lord. I want to convey my gratitude to everyone who congratulated us and gave us their blessings so that we can become a sound family that fills what each other is lacking,” she wrote, as translated by Soompi.

The actress’ agency Management KOO first announced her wedding plans in September, saying that the wedding will be a “quiet ceremony.”

Won-hee made her acting debut in 2010. She is known for her roles in Welcome to Waikiki, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, and Strongest Deliveryman, where she bagged the Best New Actress Award at 2017’s Korea Drama Awards. – Rappler.com