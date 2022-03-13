Hailey Bieber reveals she was hospitalized for blood clot in brain

The model also adds that she’s at ‘home now and doing well’

MANILA, Philippines – Hailey Bieber confirmed on Sunday, March 13, that she was hospitalized earlier this week after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms” due to a small blood clot in her brain.

In an Instagram story, the 25-year-model shared that it was “definitely one of the scariest moments” she had gone through.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she said.

Hailey also assured her fans that she has since been released from the hospital and has returned to their home to recover. “I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me,” she wrote.

Hailey’s health scare comes after her husband, Justin Bieber, tested positive for COVID-19 in late February. The singer has since recovered from the virus, but had to postpone multiple concert dates on his “Justice World Tour.”

The couple got engaged in July 2018 and were married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.