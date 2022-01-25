Hale’s Champ Lui Pio and Claire Nery tie the knot

MANILA, Philippines – Hale vocalist Champ Lui Pio married his non-showbiz partner Claire Nery on Monday, January 24.

On Instagram, the musician shared photos from their church wedding ceremony, which took place at the St. James the Great Parish in Alabang.

In a separate post, the newlyweds were also seen posing with their son Caden.

Celebrities like Yasmien Kurdi and Kaila Estrada have congratulated the couple.

Earlier this January, the couple’s pre-nuptial photos, which were taken in La Union, went viral online.

Champ and Claire welcomed their son Caden in October 2019. The two got engaged in 2018. – Rappler.com