Halsey is diagnosed with multiple health conditions

MANILA, Philippines – American singer-songwriter Halsey (she/they) revealed to their fans that they have been diagnosed with multiple health conditions after being hospitalized for anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction). The diagnoses come almost a year since welcoming their first baby boy Ender in July.

On Tuesday, May 10, the 27-year-old “Control” singer updated their fans on their health status on Instagram Stories after a TikTok confirming that they were “allergic to literally everything” circulated. They said that their health has “changed a lot” since they got pregnant and gave birth.

“I started getting really, really, really, sick…. I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis [a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction] a few times and I had some other stuff going on,” they said on camera, while wearing a heart monitor.

After seeing a “hundred thousand doctors,” Halsey said that they had officially been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Sjogren’s Syndrome, POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome), and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. As of the moment, they are still “looking for the root cause of some of these things.”

According to the Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Society, the syndromes are a group of “hereditary disorders of connective tissue that are varied in the ways they affect the body and in their genetic causes, but the underlying concern is the abnormal structure or function of collagen and certain allied connective tissue proteins.”

According to the Sjögren’s Foundation, Sjögren’s Syndrome is a “systemic autoimmune disease that affects the entire body,” with symptoms of extensive dryness and complications like profound fatigue, chronic pain, major organ involvement, neuropathies, and lymphomas.

Postural tachycardia syndrome (POTS) is “an abnormal increase in heart rate that occurs after sitting up or standing, with some typical symptoms including dizziness and fainting,” according to the NHS.

Mast Cell Activation Syndrome is “a condition in which the mast cells in your body release too much of a substance that causes allergy symptoms,” which may lead to repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis, since mast cells are allergy cells responsible for immediate allergic reactions.

“It could be potentially another autoimmune disease, and I’ve known I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis, but it’s kind of been exacerbated since I had Ender,” they said.

They reassured their fans not to worry because that they are currently on a treatment plan and are still set to perform for their upcoming Love and Power Tour.

“I’m really excited and I’m really confident that I’ll be able to do it in a way that’s healthy where I can perform my best for all of you,” they added.

Halsey welcomed their nine-month-old son Ender with screenwriter and boyfriend Alev Aydin In July.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, revealed in 2018 that they had frozen their eggs due to an endometriosis diagnosis, a painful disorder that may result in infertility for some women. The singer suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while they were on tour. – Rappler.com