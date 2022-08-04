Han So-hee suffers face injury on set of drama with Park Seo-joon

The ‘Nevertheless’ star was brought to the emergency room after filming an action scene for 'Gyeongseong Creature'

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Han So-hee reportedly sustained a facial injury on Wednesday, August 3, while filming Gyeongseong Creature, her upcoming drama with Park Seo-joon.

According to a report by Soompi, Korean news site Sports Chosun first reported that So-Hee hurt her face near her eyes while filming a high-level action scene and was on the way to the emergency room.

“Han So-Hee suffered a facial injury while filming Gyeongseong Creature. Fortunately, it’s not a major injury. She’s not in a state where she has to get surgery,” her agency 9ato Entertainment confirmed. The agency added that while the filming schedule will not be pushed back, they will make sure the actress receives sufficient rest from the accident.

The upcoming Gyeongseong Creature is a thriller set in the dark times of Spring 1945. Written by Dr. Romantic’s Kang Eun-kyung and directed by Jung Dong-yoon, it tells the story of two young adults who fight a creature for survival and human dignity in a time when freedom doesn’t exist.

Park Seo-joon will play Jang Tae-sang, a sociable and wealthy man of Bukchon who meets Yoon Chae-ok (played by Han So-hee) who lives a completely different life from him. Squid Game star Wi Ha-joon will also be joining the pair in the upcoming drama.

Gyeongseong Creature is slated to premiere in 2023. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.