LOOK: Exes Heart Evangelista and Jericho Rosales reunite

MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista and Jericho Rosales may have split up over a decade ago, but the sight of the ex-couple together still sends fans swooning.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 29, Heart shared photos from a get-together she attended with talent manager Johnny Manahan and other actors including Piolo Pascual, Maja Salvador, Bea Alonzo, Diether Ocampo, Kyle Echarri, and yes, Jericho.

“Growing up together was fun…seeing where life has taken all of us is pretty cool,” Heart wrote in the caption.

In the comments, fans expressed their excitement at seeing Heart and Jericho reuniting.

Jericho and Heart were in a relationship for three years, before breaking up in 2008.

Since then, the two actors built their own careers and moved on with other people. Jericho married fashion influencer Kim Jones in 2014, while Heart married Senator Chiz Escudero in 2015. – Rappler.com