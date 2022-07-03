LOOK: Heart Evangelista meets Song Hye-kyo in Paris

MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista met South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo at the gala of the luxury jewelry brand Chaumet in Paris.

In a photo shared on Sunday, July 3, Evangelista is seen wearing a white dress while Song is donning a black ensemble. Both actresses are sporting Chaumet jewelry.

“With the lovely [Song Hye-kyo]. It was such a pleasure attending [Chaumet]’s gala this evening. Their newest nature-inspired collection was beyond beautiful, and every piece that came with it was indeed a work of art. Remarkable is an understatement,” Evangelista wrote.

In the comments section, fellow Filipino celebrities like Mariel Padilla, Anne Curtis, Isabel Oli, and Nikki Valdez, gushed about Evangelista and Song’s interaction. “Among all your photos, this is my most favorite one. I love her,” Padilla wrote.

Fans also pointed out that it’s a meeting of two “Jessies.” Song starred in the 2004 South Korean series Full House as Han Ji-eun, with singer-actor Rain. Meanwhile, Evangelista portrayed the role of Jessie Asuncion or Han Ji-eun in GMA’s Filipino adaptation of the K-drama. Evangelista was paired with Richard Gutierrez for that project.

Song is best known for her South Korean series Autumn In My Heart, That Winter, The Wind Blows, Descendants of the Sun, and Now, We Are Breaking Up. Meanwhile, Evangelista has been a fixture at Fashion Weeks all over the world, and has collaborated with various fashion brands including Giambattista Valli for H&M, Sequoia Paris, and Kamiseta. – Rappler.com