‘Am I ready for a child?’: Heart Evangelista opens up about ‘difficult and painful’ IVF journey

MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista has opened up about her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey, calling the process as “one of the toughest, challenging” times of her life.

“With IVF, they inject you with fertility hormones. It was very difficult and painful. I had three injections a day over a two-week process,” the actress-socialite said in the September issue of L’Officiel Philippines.

While Heart did not specify when she started to undergo IVF, she disclosed in the magazine that, “after harvesting and the process that came after, they were able to gather the perfect boy and the perfect girl.”

Heart also admitted that the IVF process and her miscarriages in 2018 made her reassess her thoughts on entering motherhood. “Am I ready for a child? I actually have a baby boy and a baby girl waiting for me, but I’m really at this stage in my life where (I ask myself), ‘Do I want a child because I want a child?’ or ‘Do I want a child because the environment or culture dictates that I should have a child,” she said.

Nevertheless, Heart said that her journey made her realize the importance of women taking control over their own bodies: “I feel that this alone is changing me as a person. I’m standing up for myself. It’s liberating to decide according to what I want and not what other people want. That has changed me dramatically.”

Heart also encouraged other women to also consider the same process. “I think having a choice is good and I really suggest that women (pursue this option) because it buys them time. Any time they decide on having a child, the embryo is there. Whether you decide immediately or five years from now, there is no deadline.”

The actress also talked about how supportive her husband Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero is regarding the whole process. “Chiz is really a good guy though we’re very different because he’s very conservative and I’m also a little bit more modern. Perhaps it’s modern. Perhaps it’s because of our age gap. But what I like about him is he tries. He tries to be as supportive as he can be,” she said.

Prior to the release of the magazine, Heart has earlier opened up about dealing with “personal struggles.” “I’m not going to lie – I’ve been going through a lot of personal stuff in my mind. But you know, at the end of the day, I’m still very grateful,” she said in a September 2 vlog.

In early August, Heart made waves online when fans noticed that she changed her name on Instagram, removing the surname Escudero, sparking speculations that her relationship with Chiz is on the rocks. As of writing, the couple has yet to address the rumors.

Heart, a fixture at Fashion Weeks all over the world, has been attending international fashion shows and making art collaborations recently. – Rappler.com