‘I didn’t realize how much I wanted it’: Heart Evangelista opens up on motherhood, losing her twins

MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista got emotional as she looked back on the experience of losing her twin babies in a miscarriage in 2018.

In an episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda that aired on Friday, May 12, the actress-turned-fashion influencer said that she initially didn’t want to be a mom, but this changed when she found out she was pregnant.

“Noong time na ‘yun takot ako mabuntis (At the time, I was afraid of getting pregnant), even if I was married,” she said.

“But when I got pregnant, I didn’t realize how much I wanted it so badly. It changed me a lot because I didn’t think I would be a good mom. I didn’t think that I wanted to be a mom. But that’s something that I’m very thankful for, that even for a brief moment in my life, I realized that I can be a better person,” she said.

“Not necessarily that you have to give birth, or not necessarily that you have to physically be a mom, but the idea, and what my angels made me feel, [that’s] good enough for me,” she added.

Heart said that she doesn’t know if she still wants to be a mom – but by the sound of it, she is going with the flow.

“Honestly I don’t know. If I’ll be a mom, why not? I remember at the time, pinagdasal ko na (I prayed) find your way back to me in any form. And for me, ni hindi ko pinipilit ‘yung mga bagay-bagay (I don’t force things),” she said.

“I don’t allow myself to be heartbroken dahil may bagay na hindi binigay sa kin (because something wasn’t given to me). Because I’m always grateful,” she said.

Heart married Senator Chiz Escudero in 2015. In 2018, she announced that she was pregnant with their first child, later revealing that they were twins and she lost them one after the other.

In September 2022, she shared that she had undergone in vitro fertilization (IVF), which she described as “one of the toughest, challenging” times of her life. – Rappler.com