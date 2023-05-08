Henry Golding, Liv Lo expecting 2nd child 

MANILA, Philippines – Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding is expecting his second child with wife, host and fitness instructor Liv Lo.

The actor announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, May 7, posting a picture of him with his pregnant wife and daughter.

“Inbound,” he wrote.

Henry’s wife Liv also shared snaps on her Instagram, writing: “Oh hey! New baby [on the way], due September 1.”

Fellow celebrities such as Gemma Chan, Ross Butler, and Kheng Hua congratulated the couple.

Henry and Liv married in Malaysia in August 2016. They welcomed their first child in April 2021. – Rappler.com