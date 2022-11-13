‘Mahal ko kayo’: Jung Ho-yeon grateful for Filipino fans’ support 

Ho-yeon looks back on the success of ‘Squid Game,’ and opens up about her future acting career plans

It’s been a whirlwind of activities for South Korean model-turned-actress Jung Ho-yeon, following her breakthrough role in the hit series Squid Game.

“I didn’t expect this. I really didn’t expect that the show would be successful,” she said during her first fan meeting in the Philippines on Friday, November 11 at the New Frontier Theater.

Ho-yeon, who played Kang Sae-byeok or Player 067 in Squid Game, admitted that she feels blessed to have achieved several career milestones with her acting debut. “That was my first time acting. I wanted to contribute to making this show great. When we were shooting, it wasn’t my goal to win any award,” she recalled.

Hours prior to the fan meeting, Ho-yeon told members of the Filipino media in a press conference that winning the best formance by a female actor in a drama series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards was one of the highlights of her 2022.

She added that it’s fascinating how Squid Game catapulted her into international fame, and how she now has a legion of supporters worldwide, including the Philippines: “I noticed that among my followers, Filipino fans ranked number 2.”

This, she explained, is the main reason why she’s eager to finally meet her Filipino fans. “I always thought, I would really want to go to the Philippines and my Filipino fans because I am very thankful. And now, I’m so happy to be finally here,” she said.

During her fan meeting, Ho-yeon posed with several of her lucky fans, gamely answered their questions, and even granted their request of doing a runway walk.

While her stay in the country might be short, she promised to come back to the Philippines to spend some time at a beach or even visit Boracay and Cebu.

Ho-yeon also expressed how grateful she is for Squid Game for opening opportunities for her.

She said that she’s currently working on three projects, including another original series with Netflix Korea. However, she can’t share details about them yet.

As to her dream project, Ho-yeon said: “I’m adventurous and greedy. I want to try all kinds of genres and play all kinds of characters. I just want to explore many different things.” – Rappler.com