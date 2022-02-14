Roses, beaches, and Korean face masks: How PH celebrities spent Valentine’s Day 2022

From the sweet to the silly, these celebs are proud to celebrate this day of love on social media

MANILA, Philippines – Ah, Valentine’s Day – the ultimate day for bragging on social media about being in a relationship, or lamenting on social media about being single. Celebrities, of course, are usually just as vocal about the loves in their life – or lack thereof – though it seems that in 2022, many of them, in a relationship or not, are in very good spirits.

Here’s how some local celebrities spent their V-day:

Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico

Trust this dynamic duo, who’ve always had a flair for the kenkoy, to make V-Day another excuse for their comic stylings.

Wil Dasovich

But Nico’s role as Cupid doesn’t end there! He also sent some brotherly love to his friend Wil – and don’t they both look dapper?

Alodia Gosiengfiao

Wil’s former flame, Alodia, also spent Valentine’s with a special platonic someone – her sister Ashley. Those don’t look like rose bouquets, though.

Pia Wurtzbach

Beauty queen Pia and her beau Jeremy Jauncey celebrated their love on a luxe overseas trip – complete with roses strewn around their hotel room Jacuzzi.

Chito and Neri Miranda

Neri commemorated Valentine’s by reposting her V-Day video from the previous year, when Chito found out she was pregnant with their second child, Cash.

Vicki Belo

It comes as no surprise that beauty mogul Vicki prepped for her date with Hayden Kho with an extra K-beauty regimen.

Heart Evangelista

Valentine’s birthday girl Heart spent V-Day Eve celebrating a new, love-filled year with her husband, Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero.

Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez

Ogie and Regine have always had an old-school romantic vibe between them, so a classic (and very abundant) bouquet of flowers was the way to go!

Bea Alonzo

She may be very happy with current flame Dominic Roque, but Bea knows that self-love should be celebrated as well – and at gorgeous El Nido, to boot!

Ara Mina, Sharon Cuneta, and Lorna Tolentino

God bless Tiktok for the most unexpected crossovers. For this Valentine’s snippet, the not-so-usual trio of Ara Mina, Sharon Cuneta, and Lorna Tolentino join forces for a little shimmy-shimmy.

– Rappler.com