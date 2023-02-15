Kilig overload! Here’s how PH stars celebrated Valentine’s Day 2023

From the low-key to the grand, these stars are proud to celebrate the day of love on social media

MANILA, Philippines – Love is definitely in the air! From going Instagram official to tying the knot, there was no shortage of cheesy pasabog during this year’s Valentine’s Day with our Filipino stars.

Celebrities, of course, are just as vocal in commemorating the day of romance! Take a look at how some of them celebrated Valentine’s Day HERE:

Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero

After being hounded by breakup rumors in the previous months, Heart and Chiz showed that they’re stronger than ever. The two celebrated not only Valentine’s Day, but the actress’ 38th birthday in matching blue denim fits.

Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto

Our JakBie hearts. Real-life couple Barbie and Jak enjoyed an intimate steak dinner date for this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration. The actor revealed that their date almost didn’t push through, but they were able to find a way to spend the day together.

Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos

Celebrity couple Gabbi and Khalil went for an early Valentine’s Day celebration since the actress was flying to Switzerland for the filming of the series Unbreak My Heart.

Khalil, who gave his girlfriend a box full of Ecuadorian roses, also wrote in his caption how grateful he is to be with Gabbi. They also marked their sixth anniversary as a couple.

Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque

Bea and Dominic spent the occasion by going on a nature trip. The actress shared snaps of their camping date on her Instagram stories.

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano

Donny and Belle, more popularly known DonBelle, appeared to have gone for a meal. The actor shared a photo of his leading lady in his Instagram story with the caption, “Happy [Valentine’s].”

AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica

After months of speculation, AJ and Aljur finally confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day. The two shared different snaps on their Instagram accounts. “I’ll always give you all the love I have in my heart,” the actress said.

Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez

It’s a bittersweet celebration for Ogie and Regine since Ogie had to fly to Switzerland for a series of concerts. The singer wrote that he’s sad that his wife will be missing his shows, and that he’s going to miss her so much.

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera

Celebrity couple Dingdong and Marian pulled out all the romantic stops for this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration as they danced under the moonlight.

Vice Ganda and Ion Perez

Vice Ganda received a bouquet of tulips from partner Ion, as seen on his Instagram stories.

Ryan Agoncillo and Judy Ann Santos

Ryan kept it short but sweet, sharing a photo of his wife Judy Ann with the caption, “To the heart at the speed of light.”

Blly Crawford and Coleen Garcia

Billy might have been busy working during Valentine’s Day but he didn’t fail to show his appreciation for his wife Coleen and their son Amari by sending huge flower arrangements for their little family.

Doug Kramer and Cheska Garcia

Sweet! Doug Kramer not only gifted his wife Cheska with flowers, but also their little ladies Kendra and Scarlet!

Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola

First-time parents Luis and Jessy found a new reason to make their Valentine’s Day even more special: their little Peanut! The actress thanked Luis for being an “amazing father and husband” in her post.

Maymay Entrata and Aaron Haskell

“My partner and true love” – this is how Maymay described her non-showbiz boyfriend Aaron, who was also celebrating his birthday during Valentine’s Day.

Alodia Gosiengfiao and Chris Quimbo

Valentine’s Day will be more memorable for Alodia and Chris from now on as they opted to hold their wedding during this occasion.

John Prats and Isabel Oli

John also penned a heartfelt message for Isabel, his wife of more than seven years, and called her his partner for life.

Kris Aquino and Mark Leviste

Mark flew all the way to the United States to celebrate Valentine’s Day and Kris’ 52nd birthday. “Although we have been apart, now that we’re together fills my heart,” he said. – Rappler.com