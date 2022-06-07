Are ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ stars Liza Weil and Charlie Weber dating again?

MANILA, Philippines – Is love in the air again for How to Get Away with Murder stars Liza Weil and Charlie Weber – three years after they announced their split?

News of them rekindling their romance circulated after Weber took to Instagram on Saturday, June 5, to post a birthday tribute for Weil, sharing a photo of them walking hand-in-hand.

“Happy birthday baby,” he captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Both parties have yet to confirm their renewed relationship.

Weber’s photo and message to Weil came three years after they broke up in 2019. At the time, Weber told PEOPLE magazine, “Liza and I share an amazing relationship rooted in love and respect. That relationship has found its way back to the great friendship we’ve always had.”

“We will continue to support each other and will always love working together,” the statement continued. They were first confirmed to be a couple in June 2017, saying that they’d been dating since 2016. – Rappler.com