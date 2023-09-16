Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-lee to separate after 27 years of marriage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee are separating after 27 years of marriage, according to US media.

In a joint statement shared to PEOPLE on Friday, September 15, the ex-couple said that their journey is “now shifting” and that they have both decided to split to “pursue [their] individual growth.”

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority,” they said.

“We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” they added, clarifying that this would be their “sole statement” to the media.

Hugh, 54, and Deborra-lee, 67, first met in 1995 as co-stars of Australian TV show Corelli. After hitting it off right away, the two married in April 1996. They share two children: Oscar, 23, whom they adopted in 2000; and Ava, 18, whom they adopted in 2005. – Rappler.com