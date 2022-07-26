2PM’s Chansung, wife welcome first child

MANILA, Philippines – 2PM member Chansung is now a father!

According to a Soompi report, Chansung’s agency, L’July Entertainment, confirmed the news on Tuesday, July 26. “Hwang Chansung’s wife recently gave birth to a child. Both the mother and child are in good health,” the agency said.

The 32-year-old singer first announced in December 2021 that he was getting married and expecting his first child with his partner. At the time, he also asked for the public to respect his partner’s identity as she was not a public figure.

Chansung made his debut in August 2009 as a member of 2PM. The group is best known for their hits “My House,” “Heartbeat,” and “Hands Up.” In January 2022, he left JYP Entertainment, his agency for 15 years.

As an actor, Chansung has starred in several Korean dramas such as Queen for Seven Days, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, My Holo Love, and So I Married the Anti-Fan. –Rappler.com