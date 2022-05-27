Hyun Bin is getting a Madame Tussauds wax figure

The figure will be toured in Singapore, Bangkok, and Hong Kong

MANILA, Philippines – A Hyun Bin twin will soon be touring Madame Tussauds museums in Asia!

The Crash Landing on You star is getting his own Madame Tussauds wax figure, and he made the announcement himself in a video posted on Madame Tussauds Singapore on Friday, May 27.

The figure will be toured in the museum’s locations in Singapore, Bangkok, and Hong Kong, though it wasn’t clear which city will be the first stop.

Details about the wax figure – including the date of unveiling and the figure’s pose – have yet to be released.

The actor won hearts when he starred in the hit Korean drama Crash Landing on You opposite his now-wife Son Ye-jin, whom he married in March.

He is also known for his roles in the K-dramas Secret Garden and Memories of the Alhambra, as well as the thrillers Confidential Assignment and The Negotiation. – Rappler.com