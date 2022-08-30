HyunA and DAWN leave P NATION 

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop soloists HyunA and DAWN have parted ways with P NATION, their agency for more than three years.

According to a report by Soompi, P NATION released a statement on Monday, August 29, announcing that their exclusive contracts with HyunA and DAWN have recently expired.

The agency also praised HyunA and DAWN, both as soloists and as a duo, and commended them for their “bold music and unrivaled visuals and performances that only they could take on.”

“All the members of P NATION will treasure the enjoyable memories with HyunA and DAWN for a long time, and we will continuously support their future activities going forward,” the statement continued.

After the announcement, HyunA took to Instagram to post a screenshot of the company’s statement with the caption “Thank you.”

HyunA and DAWN signed with PSY’s agency P NATION in January 2019. They were initially both signed under Cube Entertainment but left the agency after their relationship was announced.

HyunA (Kim Jyun-ah) and DAWN (Kim Kyo-jong) first went public with their relationship in 2018, but had been dating since 2016. They got engaged in February 2022. – Rappler.com