‘We decided to remain as good friends’: HyunA and DAWN split up

The K-pop stars, who started dating in 2016, got engaged in February

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop stars HyunA and DAWN have broken up after eight months of being engaged.

HyunA made the announcement through an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 30.

“We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on,” she wrote, according to a translation by Soompi.

The female soloist did not go into detail about the cause of their breakup, but she thanked their supporters for “looking over [them] fondly.”

HyunA (Kim Jyun-ah) and DAWN (Kim Kyo-jong) first went public with their relationship in 2018, but had been dating since 2016. They announced their engagement in February.

HyunA, who was a member of 4Minute and Wonder Girls; and Dawn, who was previously from Pentagon, were both signed under Cube Entertainment. In 2019, they left Cube Entertainment and signed with PSY’s label P NATION. In August, they both left P NATION.

The couple released their first collaboration in September 2021, their first duet EP 1+1=1, which housed their lead single “PING PONG.” – Rappler.com