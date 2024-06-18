British actor Ian McKellen recovering after falling off London stage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: Actor Ian McKellen attends a Service of Thanksgiving for Sir Peter Hall at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

McKellen is starring as John Falstaff in 'Player Kings,' a production of William Shakespeare's 'Henry IV, Parts One and Two,' in the capital's West End theater district

LONDON, UK – British actor Ian McKellen, 85, fell off a London stage mid-performance and is now recovering after being taken to hospital, a theater spokesman told the BBC on Tuesday.

McKellen is starring as John Falstaff in Player Kings, a production of William Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Parts One and Two, in the capital’s West End theater district.

In a fight scene during Monday evening’s performance, McKellen lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage, crying out as staff rushed to help, the BBC reported.

The show was cancelled and he was taken to hospital. He is in “good spirits” and expected to “make a speedy and full recovery” and will be back on stage on Wednesday, the theatre spokesman said.

McKellen is best known for playing Gandalf in the film versions of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and was also Magneto in the X-Men movies.

His stage career stretches back to 1961, where his credits include playing Richard III, King Lear and Macbeth. – Rappler.com