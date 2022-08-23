‘Part 2 begins’: INFINITE’s Kim Myung-soo finishes military service

Myungsoo is the sixth INFINITE member to complete their military service

MANILA, Philippines – INFINITE member L, whose real name is Kim Myung-soo, has been discharged from mandatory military service.

The idol-actor took to Instagram on Monday, August 22, to announce the news of his discharge from the Marine Corps after enlisting on February 22, 2021.

“While feeling and learning a lot of new things, I spent time in the Marines in good health. Thank you to everyone who waited. Part two beings,” he wrote, according to a Soompi translation.

The report added that the photo Kim shared features an award certificate for being a model Marine soldier as well as some letters he received from his fellow soldiers.

Kim’s discharge marks the end of INFINITE’s military hiatus as all six members have completed their military duties.

Kim Myung-soo, 30, debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group INFINITE in June 2010 under the stage name L. The group is best known for their songs “BTD (Before The Dawn),” “The Chaser,” “Be Mine,” and “Man In Love.” He left the group’s agency Woollim Entertainment in August 2019, but continues to be a member of INFINITE.

As an actor, he is best known for his roles in series Ms. Hammurabi, Angel’s Last Mission: Love, and Royal Secret Agent. – Rappler.com