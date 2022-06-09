Rappler Talk Entertainment: Dolly de Leon on OFWs in foreign films, glitz and glam of Cannes

In this episode, Dolly de Leon talks about 'Triangle of Sadness,' playing the quintessential OFW, her experience at Cannes, and more

Cinema lovers are abuzz over this year’s Cannes Palm d’Or winner, Ruben Östlund’s razor-sharp satire Triangle of Sadness. And of its amazing cast, which includes Hollywood star Woody Harrelson, one woman – one Filipina – made a huge impression.

Dolly de Leon, a born and bred Manileña and theater arts graduate of UP Diliman, wowed audiences in her turn as Abigail, a staff member in a luxury yacht who becomes the most unexpected leader.

On the latest Rappler Talk Entertainment, entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon speaks with Dolly about the film, playing the quintessential OFW, her experience at Cannes, and more.

Tune in to the conversation on Thursday, June 9. Bookmark this page or head over to Rappler on Facebook. – Rappler.com