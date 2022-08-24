Rappler Talk Entertainment: Liza Soberano on moving to US, Hollywood film debut

We get the lowdown from Liza on her big move, and learn more about her exciting Hollywood debut, 'Lisa Frankenstein!'

MANILA,Philippines – Liza Soberano is a household name in the Philippines. The actress has tons of fans and a lucrative career in local entertainment. So it came as a surprise when she announced she was pursuing a career outside of the Philippines, and under new management – James Reid’s Careless Music.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, we get the lowdown from Liza on her big move, and learn more about her exciting Hollywood debut, Lisa Frankenstein!

