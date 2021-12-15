Rappler Talk Entertainment: ‘Transracial’ singer Oli London on music, Korean culture

LIVE

We chat with the singer about their new single and how they define ‘transracial’

MANILA, Philippines – What does it mean to be “transracial?”

This is just one of the many questions we have for Oli London, a British-born singer who has made headlines for being, as they describe it, “transracial” and undergoing multiple surgeries to look like their BTS bias, Jimin.

Oli first claimed they identified as Korean in July 2021, but they had been making music before that. They released their debut single “Perfection” in 2018, and have since achieved three top 10 hits on the iTunes K-pop charts.

Their latest single “Puppet on a String” is based on their struggles dealing with the backlash in the aftermath of his “coming out” as Korean.

