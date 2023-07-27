‘Intimate’ exhibit on Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn headed to Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This will be the first time for the exhibit, helmed by Audrey's son Sean Hepburn Ferrer, to be held in Asia

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans of Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn are in for a treat: an exhibit on the Breakfast at Tiffany’s star is headed to Manila very soon.

From August 1 to October 29, the Intimate Audrey exhibit will be on display at The Museum at S Maison in Pasay City, Manila, featuring original photos, videos, and personal items of the late actress. This will be the first time for the exhibit, helmed by Audrey’s son Sean Hepburn Ferrer, to be held in Asia.

Tickets to the exhibit are priced at P850 and can be purchased through SM Ticket outlets and SM Tickets online starting Thursday, July 27.

Audrey Hepburn was a British screen legend, known not just for her charismatic acting but her impeccable style on- and off-screen – most notably her black Givenchy dress from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. From Roman Holiday, to My Fair Lady, to Sabrina, Hepburn continues to serve as the prime example of Hollywood glamor. – Rappler.com