Isabelle Daza pregnant with baby number 3

Baltie and Valentin are getting a new sibling!

MANILA, Philippines – Isabelle Daza and Adrien Semblat are expecting their third child.

In true Belle fashion, the actress-host made the announcement on Saturday, November 5 by sharing a photo of her holding her baby bump edited onto a Halloween costume set with the label “pregnant influencer.”

According to her mock-up, the “pregnant influencer” costume set also includes an “ultrasound announcement photo, Apple Watch, athleisure leggings, and ‘We’re pregnant’ Pinterest sign.”

She simply captioned it with “baby number three.”

Fellow celebrities such as Iza Calzado, Anne Curtis, Yam Concepcion, Georgina Wilson, and Jessy Mendiola have congratulated the couple. Pia Wurtzbach added that it was “the best way to announce” the news.

Isabelle and Adrien married in Italy in September 2016. They welcomed their first son, Balthazar Gabriel, in March 2018, while their second son, Valentin, was born in April 2021. – Rappler.com