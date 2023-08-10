Remember Annika Co from ‘It’s Showtime’? She’s now under Viva Artists Agency 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The viral ‘It’s Showtime!’ contestant is about to embark on her showbiz journey

MANILA, Philippines – Viva Artists Agency just welcomed the cutest addition to its roster of talents!

You may know Annika Co for her viral moment in the “Mini Miss U” segment of the variety show It’s Showtime! The seven-year-old contestant is now set to embark on her showbiz journey after signing with Viva Artists Agency on Tuesday, August 8.

Co is best known for sharing a tender moment with noontime hosts Anne Curtis and Vice Ganda. The clip posted on Monday, July 3 has been shared all over social media, featuring Vice Ganda acting in a skit with Co as the host pretends to be her friend encountering stage fright.

Play Video

Co graciously helps the host’s character calm down and regain confidence, saying, “Who cares if the others don’t like you? I like you and everybody else does. What matters is [that] somebody still likes you. If some people don’t like you, then it’s fine. What’s important is [that] someone still likes you.”

The interaction resulted in the audience and hosts erupting in awww’s and tears, with Anne saying: “Naiyak ako kasi it was so pure (I cried because it was so pure.) If everyone can be as kind as this child, wala nang hatred sa mundo (there’ll be no more hatred in the world.)”

Anne also took to Twitter to commend the child and her parents.

“What a genuinely kind and pure soul,” she wrote. “Kudos to her parents for instilling such beautiful values.”

What a genuinely kind and pure soul. 🤍

Bless her heart.

Kudos to her parents for instilling such beautiful values. Imagine if we were all like this. No hatred or harmful words would exist. 🥹 https://t.co/qrvjUpVwa1 — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) July 3, 2023

Outside of It’s Showtime!, Co can also be found on YouTube posting content with the supervision of her mom and dad, as well as being featured on newscaster Bernadette Sembrano’s channel.

Play Video

Co’s first exposure to the entertainment industry began when her millennial parents Adrian and An signed her up for Star Magic workshops, the couple revealed to ANCX in a July interview. Later on, the parents followed the suggestion that their daughter try her luck in the televised kid’s pageant.

“Our goal was to expose Annika [to different activities] to build her confidence kasi (because) she gets very shy,” her mother shared, referring to the skit as a full circle moment after her daughter’s previous performances and competitions.

The child star is now inching closer to her dream of becoming an actress following the deal. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.