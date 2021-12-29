Ivana Alawi ranks 4th on ‘The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021’

TOP FOUR. Ivana Alawi is included in 'The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021' list

MANILA, Philippines – Actress-vlogger Ivana Alawi placed fourth on “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021,” according to a list released by TC Candler and the Independent Critics on Tuesday, December 28.

This marks Ivana’s second appearance on the list, following her debut in the 11th spot in the 2020 rankings.

BLACKPINK member Lisa, who was second in last year’s rankings, placed first in the 2021 list. She was followed by Norwegian blogger Emilie Nereng.

The top 10 are as follows:

Lisa Manoban, member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK Emilie Nereng, Norwegian blogger Halima Aden, Somali-American model Ivana Alawi, Filipina actress-vlogger Nancy Jewel McDonie, member of K-pop girl group MOMOLAND Yael Shelbia, Israeli model Tzuyu, member of K-pop girl group TWICE Lyodra Ginting, Indonesian singer-actress Jasmine Tookes, American model Nana, South Korean singer-actress

Other Filipina beauties who made it to the 2021 list were Liza Soberano, who ranked 18th, and Janine Gutierrez, who ranked 78th.

According to its YouTube description, “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces” list, which has been published annually by TC Candler and The Independent Critics since 1990, claimed to have over 45 countries represented in its rankings.

“Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria. Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope…they are all embodied in a beautiful face,” they wrote. – Rappler.com